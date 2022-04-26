Mayor Fischer announces libraries, pools, parks as proposed projects for ARP funding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayor Greg Fischer outlined a new ordinance that proposed where American Rescue Plan funding would be invested in the city.

The plan was introduced with Metro Council members on Tuesday, showcasing new libraries, increasing child care and early learning and funding projects for public health and city parks as investments for the city’s share of ARP funds.

The $87.4 million allotted in the city’s proposal is the fourth round of ARP spending by Mayor Fischer and Metro Council, the mayor’s office said in a release.

Previous rounds of ARP funding in the metro went to public health and eviction protection, initiatives addressing public safety and homelessness, affordable housing, recognizing public employees and hiring initiatives for the city’s public safety agencies.

Louisville Metro Government was allocated a total of $388 million by Congress in ARP Coronavirus Local Fiscal Relief Funds, used to help meet needs of the community and help cities rebuild following impacts of COVID-19.

“Today, we are taking steps to further invest in the health of our city,” Fischer said in a release. “These investments will benefit every part of our community, but especially those most in need of support.”

A full list of proposed investments announced Tuesday include:

Improvements to the Louisville Free Public Library system, including $8 million to go to expansion of the historic Main branch downtown, an expansion of the Portland Library, and opening of new libraries in Fern Creek and Parkland.

Investments in parks and pools across the city.

A public safety investment of $8.5 million in the city’s Office of Youth Development to help youth better access services and programs.

$7.5 million for early learning and childcare projects that will expand access and improve quality of programs for young children, helping mitigate COVID-19 development delays.

$1 million to address the tragic issues that lead paint continues to cause for residents in the city and $2 million to implement an electronic health records system, including telehealth capacity, to help the Louisville Metro Public Health & Wellness team better serve the community.

Nearly $12.6 million to continue the city’s response to COVID-19, including life-saving vaccinations.

$2.5 million for comprehensive re-entry employment services.

$7 million to advance construction of student housing for Simmons College.

$2 million to improve or provide broadband access.

$10 million to remediate the old Rhodia brownfield in the Park Hill neighborhood to make it again a productive site.

The ordinance will be considered by Metro Council’s Budget Committee on May 12, and could be voted on by the full Council by May 19.

