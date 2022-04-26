Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

NAACP: Michigan attorney general must investigate Lyoya case

GRAPHIC: Lyoya was a Black man who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a struggle with the officer. (WWMT, GRAND RAPIDS POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A civil rights group is demanding that the Michigan attorney general investigate the police shooting of Patrick Lyoya, warning the longstanding relationship between the county prosecutor’s office and Grand Rapids police could lead to bias.

The president of the Greater Grand Rapids NAACP says he personally asked Chris Becker to recuse himself but the Kent County prosecutor declined.

Cle Jackson says there are too many conflicts of interest. But Becker says he won’t give up the case.

Lyoya, a 26-year-old Black man, was shot in the back of the head by a white Grand Rapids officer after an April 4 traffic stop. State police are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of Louisville diver recovered from Ohio River
A hamburger made from pure 85% lean ground beef is ready for tasting Thursday, March 15, 2012...
120,000 pounds of beef recalled over E.coli concerns
Erika Kovalevska, 33, of Jeffersonville, Ind., and Samantha Perez, 42, of Charlestown, Ind. ,...
Women arrested for attempting to squat in unoccupied house
Auto Center
Man found dead inside Indiana Auto Center; Jeffersonville police investigating
Calls came in around 8:00 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Kelly Way, near...
Police investigating deadly double shooting in Bon Air

Latest News

The White House says Harris “has exhibited no symptoms,” and President Joe Biden was not...
VP Harris tests positive for COVID-19
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed a bill prohibiting the use of nonbinary gender markers on...
Oklahoma governor signs ban on nonbinary birth certificates
WAVE News - Tuesday evening, April 26, 2022
WAVE News - Tuesday night, April 26, 2022
Flipping a home can net you some big money if you do it right.
How rising interest rates might change how flippers approach housing market
800 block of Mulberry Street, Louisville
Police board up run-down Germantown home; neighbors glad to see ‘squatters’ gone