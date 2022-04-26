Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

N.C. Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for having gun at airport

Authorities said Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was cited for bringing a gun to an airport.
Authorities said Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was cited for bringing a gun to an airport.(CNN, POOL)
By WBTV staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was issued a citation by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Tuesday for bringing a gun to Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Police say Transportation Security Administration workers located the firearm in a bag at a security screening checkpoint.

Cawthorn, 26, from Hendersonville, was identified as the owner of the bag with the firearm. Police said he stated the gun was his and he cooperated with officers.

Gun located in Rep. Madison Cawthorn's bag
Gun located in Rep. Madison Cawthorn's bag(TSA)

The congressman was issued a citation for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property, which is a city of Charlotte ordinance.

Cawthorn was released, and police took possession of the firearm as normal procedure.

In 2021, Cawthorn attempted to bring a gun through security at the Asheville Regional Airport.

He was also recently charged with driving while license revoked and is facing multiple speeding citations.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of Louisville diver recovered from Ohio River
A hamburger made from pure 85% lean ground beef is ready for tasting Thursday, March 15, 2012...
120,000 pounds of beef recalled over E.coli concerns
Erika Kovalevska, 33, of Jeffersonville, Ind., and Samantha Perez, 42, of Charlestown, Ind. ,...
Women arrested for attempting to squat in unoccupied house
Auto Center
Man found dead inside Indiana Auto Center; Jeffersonville police investigating
Calls came in around 8:00 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Kelly Way, near...
Police investigating deadly double shooting in Bon Air

Latest News

The White House says Harris “has exhibited no symptoms,” and President Joe Biden was not...
VP Harris tests positive for COVID-19
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed a bill prohibiting the use of nonbinary gender markers on...
Oklahoma governor signs ban on nonbinary birth certificates
WAVE News - Tuesday evening, April 26, 2022
WAVE News - Tuesday night, April 26, 2022
Flipping a home can net you some big money if you do it right.
How rising interest rates might change how flippers approach housing market
800 block of Mulberry Street, Louisville
Police board up run-down Germantown home; neighbors glad to see ‘squatters’ gone