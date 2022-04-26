Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Nevada senator joins healthcare advocates in call for drug pricing reform

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) helped launch the “Push for Lower Prescription Prices” campaign.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - On Tuesday, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) joined healthcare advocates calling for drug pricing reform.

It was for the launch of the “Push for Lower Prescription Prices” campaign.

Cortez Masto along with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) are asking their colleagues in the Senate to pass a reconciliation package before Memorial Day that includes provisions to drive down drug costs.

David Mitchell, a cancer patient, and founder of Patients for Affordable Drugs Now, led the campaign launch. “We’re here to advance historic legislation to lower the prices of prescription drugs and change the trajectory of drug pricing policy in America,” he said.

Cortez Masto said Americans are having to make difficult choices when it comes to prescription drugs.

“No one should have to ration life saving medication or choose between paying for food and affording medicine,” Cortez Masto told the crowd from behind a podium near the Capitol steps.

“It is time to force these pharmaceutical companies to really negotiate the cost of these prescription drugs and lower them, and it’s time to give Medicare that authority to do that with these pharmaceutical companies.”

The senator’s office said Cortez Masto has co-sponsored multiple pieces of legislation dating back several years to address drug pricing concerns.

Senators and advocates said a reconciliation package should include drug pricing provisions already passed by the House.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From the rides, to the food vendor, to the show opening - starting with the special tactics...
Arrests made at Thunder Over Louisville return
At least two cars were severely damaged in a crash on Mount Washington Road.
3-car crash on Mount Washington Road under investigation; one person seriously injured
Calls came in around 8:00 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Kelly Way, near...
Police investigating deadly double shooting in Bon Air
The operator of the motorcycle, an adult male, was transported to UofL in critical condition.
Man critically injured in crash on Taylor Boulevard
Charges have been filed against a Casey County Middle School student after a video circulating...
Charges filed against Ky. middle school student over video circulating on social media

Latest News

Beshear cites ‘drafting errors’ in vetoing scholarship bill
In response to a state law that effectively banned abortions in the commonwealth, groups on...
Protesters on both sides of abortion debate collide at Metro Hall
In response to a state law that effectively banned abortions in the commonwealth, groups on...
Protesters on both sides of abortion debate collide at Metro Hall
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Former President Donald Trump scheduled to appear at Derby for fundraiser
Gov. Andy Beshear says the vast majority of Kentuckians support legalizing medical marijuana.
Beshear supportive of medical marijuana, seeks input for possible action to legalize it