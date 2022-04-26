Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Police: Child dies of starvation, parents charged with murder

Parents in Indiana have been arrested for murder and neglect of a child resulting in death. (Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Two parents in Indiana have been arrested for murder and neglect after their baby died earlier this year.

WFIE reports the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jakob Scott, 22, and Caylin Monroe, 23, on those charges, along with neglect of a dependent that resulted in death.

Authorities said their investigation began in February of this year after the sheriff’s office responded to a home outside of Evansville, Indiana, with reports of an unresponsive infant. First responders said the baby was deceased.

The child, Silas Scott, died of starvation, according to the sheriff’s office. His obituary said he was just shy of three months old.

Investigators report they gathered enough information to submit the couple’s case for review by the Warrick County Prosecutor’s Office.

Scott and Monroe are currently being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of Louisville diver recovered from Ohio River
A hamburger made from pure 85% lean ground beef is ready for tasting Thursday, March 15, 2012...
120,000 pounds of beef recalled over E.coli concerns
Erika Kovalevska, 33, of Jeffersonville, Ind., and Samantha Perez, 42, of Charlestown, Ind. ,...
Women arrested for attempting to squat in unoccupied house
Auto Center
Man found dead inside Indiana Auto Center; Jeffersonville police investigating
Calls came in around 8:00 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Kelly Way, near...
Police investigating deadly double shooting in Bon Air

Latest News

The White House says Harris “has exhibited no symptoms,” and President Joe Biden was not...
VP Harris tests positive for COVID-19
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed a bill prohibiting the use of nonbinary gender markers on...
Oklahoma governor signs ban on nonbinary birth certificates
WAVE News - Tuesday evening, April 26, 2022
WAVE News - Tuesday night, April 26, 2022
Flipping a home can net you some big money if you do it right.
How rising interest rates might change how flippers approach housing market
800 block of Mulberry Street, Louisville
Police board up run-down Germantown home; neighbors glad to see ‘squatters’ gone