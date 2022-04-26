Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Police investigating deadly double shooting in Bon Air

Calls came in around 8:00 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Kelly Way, near...
Calls came in around 8:00 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Kelly Way, near Hikes Lane.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after two men have died in a shooting in the Bon Air neighborhood on Monday night.

Calls came in around 8:00 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Kelly Way, near Hikes Lane, according to LMPD Major Mindy Vance.

Officers arrived at the location and found two adult men dead from gunshot wounds inside a residence.

No details were provided on suspects, but Vance said all parties appear to be accounted for.

LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff added the two men appeared to have a history with each other.

Police said LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of Louisville diver recovered from Ohio River
A hamburger made from pure 85% lean ground beef is ready for tasting Thursday, March 15, 2012...
120,000 pounds of beef recalled over E.coli concerns
Erika Kovalevska, 33, of Jeffersonville, Ind., and Samantha Perez, 42, of Charlestown, Ind. ,...
Women arrested for attempting to squat in unoccupied house
Auto Center
Man found dead inside Indiana Auto Center; Jeffersonville police investigating

Latest News

Flipping a home can net you some big money if you do it right.
How rising interest rates might change how flippers approach housing market
800 block of Mulberry Street, Louisville
Police board up run-down Germantown home; neighbors glad to see ‘squatters’ gone
LMPD made no arrests at the scene, but a spokesperson stated that “evidence of criminal conduct...
Police board up run-down Germantown home; neighbors glad to see ‘squatters’ gone
Flippers finished the second floor on this home and more than doubled the price that they...
How rising interest rates might change how flippers approach housing market
Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of...
LMPD: 3-year-old child in critical condition after hit-and-run on Southside Drive