Police investigating deadly double shooting in Bon Air

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after two men have died in a shooting in the Bon Air neighborhood on Monday night.

Calls came in around 8:00 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Kelly Way, near Hikes Lane, according to LMPD Major Mindy Vance.

Officers arrived at the location and found two adult men dead from gunshot wounds inside a residence.

No details were provided on suspects, but Vance said all parties appear to be accounted for.

LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff added the two men appeared to have a history with each other.

Police said LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

