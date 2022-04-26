Residents divided over future of Cherokee Park Golf Course

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A piece of Louisville history could look very different soon. Area residents got their last chance to have input about the future of the Cherokee Park Golf Course Monday night.

The current proposal would turn the 127-year-old golf course into a nature park, convert the clubhouse into a restaurant and make Willow Pond a fishing spot, all run by the Olmsted Park Conservancy.

The group has already helped invest more than $40 million into Louisville’s parks.

Cherokee is the only city course completely run by Louisville Parks and Recreation. Every other course has an outside operator.

The golf course also hadn’t turned a profit in 10 years until 2021. That’s part of the reason the city is considering a change.

A lot of people spoke out in favor of the plan, including Lee Payne.

“The history’s great. but I don’t think we can support it anymore,” Payne said. “They have tried, it has not work, they have looked for someone to run this golf course and it still has not worked.”

There were also a lot of passionate residents on the other side, including Pat Heitz. Not only does he play at Cherokee often, but he also coaches high school golfers there.

“They talked about getting rid of this course three years ago, and they probably thought pandemic hits, (there’s) bigger issues in the city,” Heitz said. “But they probably didn’t think it would be profitable three years later and here we are profitable and we’ve doubled revenue.”

For now, nothing has been decided and the course will stay open.

The parks department will now put together all the public input and present that to the city council, who ultimately makes the decision on what happens next.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.