Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Taste of Cincinnati restaurants, food trucks announced

Taste of Cincinnati restaurants and food trucks announced
Taste of Cincinnati restaurants and food trucks announced(tcw-wxix)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Taste of Cincinnati officially returns for the first time in three years with the largest selection of restaurants and food trucks in its history.

Thirty-six restaurants and 18 food trucks will participate at the May 28-30 event.

In total, more than 300 menu items will be available, along with a wide variety of beers and entertainment.

Taste of Cincinnati will again be held on Fifth Street from Main to the ramps of I-71 and Columbia Parkway.

“This year, we had a record number of applications from food trucks and restaurants,” said Spencer Mapes, Lead Events Manager for the event. “From well-established restaurants to brand new businesses in the region, everyone is excited about the return of Taste.”

2022 Taste of Cincinnati Restaurants

Alfio’s Buon Cibo

BBQ Highlife

BEBO’s Burgers + Frappes

Better Blend

Ché

Chicago Gyros

China Gourmet

Council Oak Steak and Seafood / YouYu Pan Asian Street Food

Deme Kitchen

Eddie’s Southern Style BBQ and Catering

El vaquero

F&N Goode Chick’n Tenders

Gee’s Caribbean style

Herban Vegans

Izzy’s

Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint

Just Q’in BBQ

Kabobske

LaRosa’s Pizza

Latin House

Mazunte

Mecklenburg Gardens

Mcks BBQ

Pompilio’s Restaurant

Roll On In/Buzzed Bull Creamery

Sawasdee Thai Cuisine

Sweets & Meats BBQ

Thai Express

The Cheesecakery

The Cookie Shop

The Melting Pot

The Surfin’ Salmon

Tickety-Boo Treats

Tickle Pickle

Tom + Chee

Wing Champ

2022 Taste of Cincinnati Food Trucks

Adena’s Beefstroll

Buffalo’s Best

Cups ‘N Cones

Dine-In Hawaiian

El Chevito

Empanadas Aqui

House Cafe & Catering

MamaBear’s Mac

Marty’s Waffles

Mel’s Soul Food

Off The Hook

Quite Frankly LLC

Red Sesame

S.E.A. Cuisine

Streetpops

Sweet Jazz Treats Bakery

Texas Joe Tex-Mex

Wicked Hickory

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of Louisville diver recovered from Ohio River
A hamburger made from pure 85% lean ground beef is ready for tasting Thursday, March 15, 2012...
120,000 pounds of beef recalled over E.coli concerns
Erika Kovalevska, 33, of Jeffersonville, Ind., and Samantha Perez, 42, of Charlestown, Ind. ,...
Women arrested for attempting to squat in unoccupied house
Auto Center
Man found dead inside Indiana Auto Center; Jeffersonville police investigating
Calls came in around 8:00 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Kelly Way, near...
Police investigating deadly double shooting in Bon Air

Latest News

As we get into the Derby season, we find plenty of ways to include bourbon in our recipes
Secrets of Bluegrass Chefs Short 4/22 - Bourbon Fudge
We're cooking with one of Louisville's most tenured chefs at Porcini.
Secrets of Bluegrass Chefs Short 4/8 - Porcini
Long John Silver's has teamed up with a local brewery to pair that perfect beer to your lenten...
Long John Silver's introduces 'The Swashbockler' beer
Starting April 4, customers can rack up points on the Taco Week app.
Taco City takes on Louisville Taco Week
Starting April 4, customers can rack up points on the Louisville Taco Week app.
Zombie Taco takes on Louisville Taco Week