Taste of Cincinnati restaurants, food trucks announced

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Taste of Cincinnati officially returns for the first time in three years with the largest selection of restaurants and food trucks in its history.

Thirty-six restaurants and 18 food trucks will participate at the May 28-30 event.

In total, more than 300 menu items will be available, along with a wide variety of beers and entertainment.

Taste of Cincinnati will again be held on Fifth Street from Main to the ramps of I-71 and Columbia Parkway.

“This year, we had a record number of applications from food trucks and restaurants,” said Spencer Mapes, Lead Events Manager for the event. “From well-established restaurants to brand new businesses in the region, everyone is excited about the return of Taste.”

2022 Taste of Cincinnati Restaurants

Alfio’s Buon Cibo

BBQ Highlife

BEBO’s Burgers + Frappes

Better Blend

Ché

Chicago Gyros

China Gourmet

Council Oak Steak and Seafood / YouYu Pan Asian Street Food

Deme Kitchen

Eddie’s Southern Style BBQ and Catering

El vaquero

F&N Goode Chick’n Tenders

Gee’s Caribbean style

Herban Vegans

Izzy’s

Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint

Just Q’in BBQ

Kabobske

LaRosa’s Pizza

Latin House

Mazunte

Mecklenburg Gardens

Mcks BBQ

Pompilio’s Restaurant

Roll On In/Buzzed Bull Creamery

Sawasdee Thai Cuisine

Sweets & Meats BBQ

Thai Express

The Cheesecakery

The Cookie Shop

The Melting Pot

The Surfin’ Salmon

Tickety-Boo Treats

Tickle Pickle

Tom + Chee

Wing Champ

2022 Taste of Cincinnati Food Trucks

Adena’s Beefstroll

Buffalo’s Best

Cups ‘N Cones

Dine-In Hawaiian

El Chevito

Empanadas Aqui

House Cafe & Catering

MamaBear’s Mac

Marty’s Waffles

Mel’s Soul Food

Off The Hook

Quite Frankly LLC

Red Sesame

S.E.A. Cuisine

Streetpops

Sweet Jazz Treats Bakery

Texas Joe Tex-Mex

Wicked Hickory

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.