Taste of Cincinnati restaurants, food trucks announced
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Taste of Cincinnati officially returns for the first time in three years with the largest selection of restaurants and food trucks in its history.
Thirty-six restaurants and 18 food trucks will participate at the May 28-30 event.
In total, more than 300 menu items will be available, along with a wide variety of beers and entertainment.
Taste of Cincinnati will again be held on Fifth Street from Main to the ramps of I-71 and Columbia Parkway.
“This year, we had a record number of applications from food trucks and restaurants,” said Spencer Mapes, Lead Events Manager for the event. “From well-established restaurants to brand new businesses in the region, everyone is excited about the return of Taste.”
2022 Taste of Cincinnati Restaurants
Alfio’s Buon Cibo
BBQ Highlife
BEBO’s Burgers + Frappes
Better Blend
Ché
Chicago Gyros
China Gourmet
Council Oak Steak and Seafood / YouYu Pan Asian Street Food
Deme Kitchen
Eddie’s Southern Style BBQ and Catering
El vaquero
F&N Goode Chick’n Tenders
Gee’s Caribbean style
Herban Vegans
Izzy’s
Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint
Just Q’in BBQ
Kabobske
LaRosa’s Pizza
Latin House
Mazunte
Mecklenburg Gardens
Mcks BBQ
Pompilio’s Restaurant
Roll On In/Buzzed Bull Creamery
Sawasdee Thai Cuisine
Sweets & Meats BBQ
Thai Express
The Cheesecakery
The Cookie Shop
The Melting Pot
The Surfin’ Salmon
Tickety-Boo Treats
Tickle Pickle
Tom + Chee
Wing Champ
2022 Taste of Cincinnati Food Trucks
Adena’s Beefstroll
Buffalo’s Best
Cups ‘N Cones
Dine-In Hawaiian
El Chevito
Empanadas Aqui
House Cafe & Catering
MamaBear’s Mac
Marty’s Waffles
Mel’s Soul Food
Off The Hook
Quite Frankly LLC
Red Sesame
S.E.A. Cuisine
Streetpops
Sweet Jazz Treats Bakery
Texas Joe Tex-Mex
Wicked Hickory
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.