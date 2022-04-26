‘They’re ashamed of us’: Multiple homeless camps cleared in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People living on the streets of downtown Louisville are looking for new places to stay after city crews swept out several homeless camps just before Thunder Over Louisville.

Many notable camps, which were formerly crowded with tents, blankets, and sleeping bags, are now empty.

Some people in the area told WAVE they think the timing is suspicious, as the camps were cleared right before Derby season.

“Oh, absolutely it has to do with Derby,” one woman said.

The woman declined to be identified because she did not want her children to know she was living in a tent on Jefferson Street. She said she lived there until April 14, when it was cleared.

The woman is in a wheelchair and cannot walk. She said her six-person tent and bed were taken and replaced with a smaller tent that could not fit her wheelchair.

“How would you feel if someone took your home and took everything you earned?” she asked.

She said people are now sleeping in unsafe areas like bus stops.

“For a town or a city that’s been praised to help the homeless, why they cleared us all out like they’re ashamed of us mind-boggles me,” she said.

In a statement, an official with the Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services said the camps were not cleared because of the upcoming Kentucky Derby festivities. In fact, they said cleaning the camps happens year-round.

“Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services (RCS) performs assessments on homeless encampments year-round,” the statement says. “In the event a 21-Day posting to clear an encampment is warranted due to health and safety reasons, outreach teams are a consistent presence throughout the weeks leading up to a clearing and the day of to help connect residents to shelter and services. Outreach teams continue to provide a consistent presence in areas that have been cleared to offer services and to discourage re-establishment. RCS is not actively disclosing the locations and times of encampment postings out of respect for the privacy and dignity of individuals living at encampments and to ensure a seamless transition process.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.