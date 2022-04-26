Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

‘They’re ashamed of us’: Multiple homeless camps cleared in Louisville

Many notable camps, which were formerly crowded with tents, blankets, and sleeping bags in downtown Louisville, are now empty.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People living on the streets of downtown Louisville are looking for new places to stay after city crews swept out several homeless camps just before Thunder Over Louisville.

Many notable camps, which were formerly crowded with tents, blankets, and sleeping bags, are now empty.

Some people in the area told WAVE they think the timing is suspicious, as the camps were cleared right before Derby season.

“Oh, absolutely it has to do with Derby,” one woman said.

The woman declined to be identified because she did not want her children to know she was living in a tent on Jefferson Street. She said she lived there until April 14, when it was cleared.

The woman is in a wheelchair and cannot walk. She said her six-person tent and bed were taken and replaced with a smaller tent that could not fit her wheelchair.

“How would you feel if someone took your home and took everything you earned?” she asked.

She said people are now sleeping in unsafe areas like bus stops.

“For a town or a city that’s been praised to help the homeless, why they cleared us all out like they’re ashamed of us mind-boggles me,” she said.

In a statement, an official with the Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services said the camps were not cleared because of the upcoming Kentucky Derby festivities. In fact, they said cleaning the camps happens year-round.

“Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services (RCS) performs assessments on homeless encampments year-round,” the statement says. “In the event a 21-Day posting to clear an encampment is warranted due to health and safety reasons, outreach teams are a consistent presence throughout the weeks leading up to a clearing and the day of to help connect residents to shelter and services. Outreach teams continue to provide a consistent presence in areas that have been cleared to offer services and to discourage re-establishment. RCS is not actively disclosing the locations and times of encampment postings out of respect for the privacy and dignity of individuals living at encampments and to ensure a seamless transition process.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of Louisville diver recovered from Ohio River
A hamburger made from pure 85% lean ground beef is ready for tasting Thursday, March 15, 2012...
120,000 pounds of beef recalled over E.coli concerns
Erika Kovalevska, 33, of Jeffersonville, Ind., and Samantha Perez, 42, of Charlestown, Ind. ,...
Women arrested for attempting to squat in unoccupied house
Auto Center
Man found dead inside Indiana Auto Center; Jeffersonville police investigating
Calls came in around 8:00 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Kelly Way, near...
Police investigating deadly double shooting in Bon Air

Latest News

Flipping a home can net you some big money if you do it right.
How rising interest rates might change how flippers approach housing market
800 block of Mulberry Street, Louisville
Police board up run-down Germantown home; neighbors glad to see ‘squatters’ gone
LMPD made no arrests at the scene, but a spokesperson stated that “evidence of criminal conduct...
Police board up run-down Germantown home; neighbors glad to see ‘squatters’ gone
Flippers finished the second floor on this home and more than doubled the price that they...
How rising interest rates might change how flippers approach housing market
Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of...
LMPD: 3-year-old child in critical condition after hit-and-run on Southside Drive