Woman accused of hitting officer with car while attempting to avoid Thunder traffic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been charged after she allegedly hit an officer with her car while trying to avoid Thunder Over Louisville traffic.

Vanessa Eubanks, 39, was charged with criminal trespassing, assault, disregarding traffic signals from officers and resisting arrest in relation to the incident on Saturday night.

According to an arrest report, an officer received a call for service after a woman had been driving on the sidewalk to avoid traffic.

The traffic guard said he motioned for Eubanks to get back onto the roadway. Eubanks complied with the officer’s signal, but refused to stop when she reached the guard’s traffic point.

The report states Eubanks inched her SUV towards the guard and bumped him with her vehicle before taking off eastbound on Adams Street.

Eubank’s SUV turned into the grassy area of Lynn Family Stadium on Adams Street, where police said her car disrupted a private party in the stadium’s purple lot parking area, according to the report.

An officer was able to confront Eubanks inside the lot. Police said she refused to get out of the SUV and had to be forcibly removed by officers.

The report said several officers had to get her into handcuffs.

In court on Monday, Eubanks entered a plea of not guilty. A judge ordered Eubanks on a $5000 cash bond and ordered her not to operate any motor vehicles.

Eubanks is booked in Metro Corrections and will return to court on May 3.

LMPD said a total of six arrests were made at Saturday’s event.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.