Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Woman accused of hitting officer with car while attempting to avoid Thunder traffic

Vanessa Eubanks, 39, was charged with criminal trespassing, assault, disregarding traffic...
Vanessa Eubanks, 39, was charged with criminal trespassing, assault, disregarding traffic signals from officers and resisting arrest in relation to the incident on Saturday night.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been charged after she allegedly hit an officer with her car while trying to avoid Thunder Over Louisville traffic.

Vanessa Eubanks, 39, was charged with criminal trespassing, assault, disregarding traffic signals from officers and resisting arrest in relation to the incident on Saturday night.

According to an arrest report, an officer received a call for service after a woman had been driving on the sidewalk to avoid traffic.

The traffic guard said he motioned for Eubanks to get back onto the roadway. Eubanks complied with the officer’s signal, but refused to stop when she reached the guard’s traffic point.

The report states Eubanks inched her SUV towards the guard and bumped him with her vehicle before taking off eastbound on Adams Street.

Eubank’s SUV turned into the grassy area of Lynn Family Stadium on Adams Street, where police said her car disrupted a private party in the stadium’s purple lot parking area, according to the report.

An officer was able to confront Eubanks inside the lot. Police said she refused to get out of the SUV and had to be forcibly removed by officers.

The report said several officers had to get her into handcuffs.

In court on Monday, Eubanks entered a plea of not guilty. A judge ordered Eubanks on a $5000 cash bond and ordered her not to operate any motor vehicles.

Eubanks is booked in Metro Corrections and will return to court on May 3.

LMPD said a total of six arrests were made at Saturday’s event.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Louisville man identified as crash victim on Taylorsville Road
From the rides, to the food vendor, to the show opening - starting with the special tactics...
Arrests made at Thunder Over Louisville return
Kuriger said the family is cooperating in the ongoing investigation.
Two-year-old taken to hospital after shooting in Highview neighborhood
A man was taken to a nearby hospital after being shot near the intersection of Brenda Lane and...
Man transported to hospital after shooting on Old Preston Highway
Two pilots practice in formation ahead of Thunder over Louisville
Biggest crowds since COVID flock Waterfront Park for Thunder Over Louisville

Latest News

Calls came in around 8:00 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Kelly Way, near...
Police investigating deadly double shooting in Bon Air
Business closures, supply chain issues, job losses and higher production costs are all hitting...
Make Ends Meet: Inflation and rise of interest rates
Officials have identified a 22-year-old man who was shot and killed early Sunday morning.
Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Limerick neighborhood
The after-school center will accommodate up to 250 students in grades K-12 who live in West...
JCPS opens first after-school student support center