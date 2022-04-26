Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Women arrested for attempting to squat in unoccupied house

Erika Kovalevska, 33, of Jeffersonville, Ind., and Samantha Perez, 42, of Charlestown, Ind. ,...
Erika Kovalevska, 33, of Jeffersonville, Ind., and Samantha Perez, 42, of Charlestown, Ind. , were arrested April 23, 2022 after being found living inside a Charlestown, Ind., home without permission of the owner.(Source: Clark County (Ind.) Jail)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - Two Southern Indiana women have been arrested after deputies found them inside vacant home without the owners permission.

Around 5;15 a.m. Saturday, Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home in the 10000 block of Marion Martin Road on a report of people being inside a home that was vacant. Deputies found the women - Erika Kovalevska, 33, of Jeffersonville, and Samantha Perez, 42, of Charlestown - in the house.

Kovalevska told deputies that she had been canvassing the area and noticed that the house was vacant. Kovalevska went on to say she went into the home, had started to clean it and was preparing to move in.

After saying she didn’t know who owned the house, Kovalevska told deputies she was “preparing to be a lawyer,” and knew “squatter’s rights,” and stated it was her intent to live in the house.

Perez said she had been invited to the home by Kovalevska to help clean the house and stated the two had been smoking meth inside it. Deputies found a glass smoking pipe inside the home.

The owner of the property told police that he had not given anyone permission to stay in the home.

Kovalevska and Perez were each arrested on felony charges of residential entry and possession of methamphetamine. They were booked into the Clark County Jail in Jeffersonville.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of Louisville diver recovered from Ohio River
Auto Center
Man found dead inside Indiana Auto Center; Jeffersonville police investigating
A hamburger made from pure 85% lean ground beef is ready for tasting Thursday, March 15, 2012...
120,000 pounds of beef recalled over E.coli concerns
Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of...
LMPD: Condition of 3-year-old struck by vehicle on Southside Drive updated

Latest News

ISP to take part in National DEA Drug Take Back Day
Flippers finished the second floor on this home and more than doubled the price that they...
How rising interest rates might change how flippers approach housing market
Tree canopy
JCPS students plant trees as part of conservation project
Body of Louisville diver recovered from Ohio River
Auto Center
Man found dead inside Indiana Auto Center; Jeffersonville police investigating