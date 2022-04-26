Women arrested for attempting to squat in unoccupied house

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - Two Southern Indiana women have been arrested after deputies found them inside vacant home without the owners permission.

Around 5;15 a.m. Saturday, Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home in the 10000 block of Marion Martin Road on a report of people being inside a home that was vacant. Deputies found the women - Erika Kovalevska, 33, of Jeffersonville, and Samantha Perez, 42, of Charlestown - in the house.

Kovalevska told deputies that she had been canvassing the area and noticed that the house was vacant. Kovalevska went on to say she went into the home, had started to clean it and was preparing to move in.

After saying she didn’t know who owned the house, Kovalevska told deputies she was “preparing to be a lawyer,” and knew “squatter’s rights,” and stated it was her intent to live in the house.

Perez said she had been invited to the home by Kovalevska to help clean the house and stated the two had been smoking meth inside it. Deputies found a glass smoking pipe inside the home.

The owner of the property told police that he had not given anyone permission to stay in the home.

Kovalevska and Perez were each arrested on felony charges of residential entry and possession of methamphetamine. They were booked into the Clark County Jail in Jeffersonville.

