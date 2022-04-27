Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

3-year-old boy hit by vehicle on Southside Drive dies, police confirm

Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of...
Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Southside Drive and Steedly Drive.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 3-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle on Southside Drive on Tuesday night has died, Louisville Metro Police confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

The boy was sent to Norton Children’s Hospital shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday after police said he had been hit by a vehicle on the intersection of Southside Drive and Steedly Drive.

LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff initially said the incident was a hit-and-run, but later said the driver had returned to the scene.

The hospital listed the boy’s condition as critical Tuesday night. He was later placed in serious condition on Wednesday morning before dying from his injuries on Wednesday afternoon.

The boy’s identity has not been released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Ruoff said LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation and is working with the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of Louisville diver recovered from Ohio River
Auto Center
Man found dead inside Indiana Auto Center; Jeffersonville police investigating
A hamburger made from pure 85% lean ground beef is ready for tasting Thursday, March 15, 2012...
120,000 pounds of beef recalled over E.coli concerns
Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of...
LMPD: Condition of 3-year-old struck by vehicle on Southside Drive updated
Erika Kovalevska, 33, of Jeffersonville, Ind., and Samantha Perez, 42, of Charlestown, Ind. ,...
Women arrested for attempting to squat in unoccupied house

Latest News

With a tap, customers can open the LimitLess Delivery Services app to search, place, and track...
Food delivery app brings ‘limitless’ food options to west Louisville
There are some groups warning that the Kentucky Derby does not only bring race fans and money...
Advocates warn about human trafficking during Derby season
The new 12,000 square foot Churchill Downs Paddock area will give guests a greater view of the...
$200 million Churchill Downs Paddock redesign to be ready by Derby 150
A 19-year-old man shot in the Parkland neighborhood later died due to his injuries in the...
19-year-old shot in Parkland neighborhood dies in hospital
One neighbor said he has about $60,000 worth of damage to his house.
Glenmary residents rebuilding 2 weeks after tornado hit neighborhood