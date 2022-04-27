3-year-old boy hit by vehicle on Southside Drive dies, police confirm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 3-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle on Southside Drive on Tuesday night has died, Louisville Metro Police confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

The boy was sent to Norton Children’s Hospital shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday after police said he had been hit by a vehicle on the intersection of Southside Drive and Steedly Drive.

LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff initially said the incident was a hit-and-run, but later said the driver had returned to the scene.

The hospital listed the boy’s condition as critical Tuesday night. He was later placed in serious condition on Wednesday morning before dying from his injuries on Wednesday afternoon.

The boy’s identity has not been released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Ruoff said LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation and is working with the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.