Buechel Fire Deputy Chief Jack Miller retires after 50 years of service

The longest serving Jefferson County firefighter is hanging up his helmet after five decades on the job.

Buechel Fire Protection District’s deputy chief, Jack Miller, retired on Tuesday afternoon after 50 years on the job.

Miller was honored at a retirement and celebration service on Tuesday at the Buechel Fire Department, with fellow Buechel firefighters and other first responders wishing him well.

“It’s really hard to put in words,” Miller said. “It’s been great, it’s been my whole life. My dad was chief, he’d been on the department since 1949. So I grew up around the department and made a career and a lifestyle out of it.”

Miller said it’s been a true blessing serving the Buechel area and said he would still stop by the department from time to time.

