‘Cook Out’ location search ends with Louisville in close second

Cook Out
Cook Out(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cook Out fans in Louisville put in their best efforts, but ultimately came in second in a poll to find the fast food chain’s new location.

The poll was posted on Cook Out’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts on Monday, asking fans of the hamburger chain where they would like to see a new restaurant.

In addition to Louisville, options included Tallahassee, Florida; Outer Banks, North Carolina; and Ocean City, Maryland.

Fans voted in the Twitter poll and commented on the posts to get the restaurant to move to the metro.

However, on Tuesday afternoon, Cook Out announced the winner was Tallahassee with 46 percent of the vote. Louisville was close behind with 45 percent of the online vote.

“We will now start looking for a location,” the company’s post reads. “Stay tuned!”

While fans eagerly await to see if Louisville will also be considered for a new Cook Out, Kentucky residents don’t have to travel too far to get their hamburger fix.

Cook Out has multiple locations already in the commonwealth, including in Frankfort, Campbellsville, Lexington and Bowling Green.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
