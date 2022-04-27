‘Cook Out’ location search ends with Louisville in close second

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cook Out fans in Louisville put in their best efforts, but ultimately came in second in a poll to find the fast food chain’s new location.

The poll was posted on Cook Out’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts on Monday, asking fans of the hamburger chain where they would like to see a new restaurant.

In addition to Louisville, options included Tallahassee, Florida; Outer Banks, North Carolina; and Ocean City, Maryland.

Fans voted in the Twitter poll and commented on the posts to get the restaurant to move to the metro.

However, on Tuesday afternoon, Cook Out announced the winner was Tallahassee with 46 percent of the vote. Louisville was close behind with 45 percent of the online vote.

(Story continues below)

It was a very close finish but the winner is:

TALLAHASSEE, FL at 46%



followed by

Louisville, KY @ 45%

Outer Banks @ 5%

Ocean City, MD @ 2%



We will now start looking for a location!

Stay tuned! 😄 — Cook Out (@CookOut) April 26, 2022

“We will now start looking for a location,” the company’s post reads. “Stay tuned!”

While fans eagerly await to see if Louisville will also be considered for a new Cook Out, Kentucky residents don’t have to travel too far to get their hamburger fix.

Cook Out has multiple locations already in the commonwealth, including in Frankfort, Campbellsville, Lexington and Bowling Green.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.