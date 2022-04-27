Dad things: Reds fan makes amazing catch while feeding baby

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A multitasking dad is going viral for his amazing catch at the Reds game Tuesday.

During the game, a ball is hit foul into the stands. The crowd tracks the ball with hopeful anticipation to come away with the souvenir.

The fan that ends up coming away with the ball makes no running effort for it. Instead, he sits calmly in his seat – feeding a baby – and snags the foul ball with one hand.

Perhaps the most impressive part, he kept the bottle in the baby’s mouth throughout the process.

this baby has no idea how cool of a moment they were just a part of pic.twitter.com/aUkvBQ5sl2 — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 27, 2022

His amazing effort earned him a well-deserved round of applause from fellow fans and an interview with Bally Sports.

Baby's first @Reds game!@JimDayTV took some time to chat with Super Dad. pic.twitter.com/KvWFuIbFw3 — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) April 27, 2022

Now, this is not the first time a Reds fan has become an internet sensation for an amazing catch.

Nine-year-old Hayden Puma made the fans’ highlight reel for this diving snag in June of 2021.

