DerbyTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/27

By Brian Goode
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT
Cold start but really nice today!

Clouds start to fly in Thursday with raindrops moving in Friday.

Watching Saturday Evening for any strong/severe threat that will likely be ongoing to our west...weakening as it approaches WAVE Country. Just a heads up on that.

The good news about that system is that it would speed up enough to allow for Sunday Afternoon/Evening to likely turn drier. That would be great for the parade! We’ll watch it!

More waves of low pressure next week that will keep the rain chances alive all the way to perhaps Oaks Day. And let’s certainly hope nothing gets closer to Derby Day.

