Food delivery app brings ‘limitless’ food options to west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new meal delivery service is helping address food insecurity across Kentucky by providing “limitless” food options to all.

Tameka Bland, CEO of LimitLess Delivery Services, was born and raised in west Louisville. Bland, who grew up in Shawnee, knew the area’s lack of fresh food options had to change.

“Not a lot of them had actual fresh produce and fresh items,” Bland said. “It was just kind of a pick of the litter. I feel like everybody in these nine neighborhoods in west Louisville need to have access to things that neighborhoods elsewhere have.”

USDA data indicated which communities in Louisville are half a mile or more from from a supermarket, with virtually all of them located in west Louisville.

”I didn’t grow up with these things,” Bland said. “I have been in a position to be blessed to bless others.”

With a tap, customers can open the LimitLess Delivery Services app to search, place, and track food orders from local restaurants and grocery stores.

”I knew that, this could actually be a game changer,” Bland said. “You know, Why not develop something that can cater to, the nine neighborhoods that need it the most.”

Bland said she went through the Russell Technology Business Incubator, where she learned a lot of knowledge about being an entrepreneur and owning a business.

“A lot of times, I really thought, it wasn’t possible,” Bland said. “There were a lot of things that made me think, what am I doing this for?”

Bland said that she has at least 20 suppliers and intends to have 150 by the end of the year. She is currently focusing on food delivery but is open to extending the app’s delivery options in the future.

“That’s pretty much what we are,” Bland said. “We are limitless.”

Bland said first year businesses are charged a 15% commission fee. The LimitLess delivery fee is $1.50 per mile and a $4.99 flat rate for customers.

Drivers can also download the LimitLess delivery app to partner with them. After a background and traffic check, Bland said they can be approved within the same day

Download LimitLess from the app store for Android and Apple users. Visit the LimitLess website and Facebook for more information.

