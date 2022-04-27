Contact Troubleshooters
Advertisement

FORECAST: Ocean blue skies today

By Brian Goode
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • FROST ADVISORY: Much of WAVE Country until 9 am
  • RAIN CHANCES: Sprinkles Thursday PM with spotty showers Friday/Weekend
  • KDF EVENTS: Marathons, Balloons Race, Pegasus Parade, and even Oaks day... all face potential rain chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nice looking Wednesday ahead with plenty of sunshine with highs a bit warmer... closer to the 70-degree mark.

It stays mostly clear tonight but warmer air moving in will keep temperatures in the 40s in most spots, preventing frost potential Thursday morning.

Thursday is a mostly cloudy day with a small shower chance that increases toward evening. Highs on Thursday will be close to 70 degrees once again.

Scattered showers will be possible Thursday night. While not a washout set-up, the rain does look to be off/on at times, so prepare for the drops.

Spotty showers will be possible Friday with even a few rumbles of thunder possible into Saturday. Sunday’s thunderstorm chance is trending more toward midday/early afternoon than late afternoon. So there is still some hope for the parade!

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

