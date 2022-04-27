FORECAST: Rain chances on the rise to end the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Mostly dry Thursday, showers return late

Warm and unsettled this weekend

Active weather continues into Derby week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds begin to stream in overnight on Wednesday giving way to partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures with lows in the 40s.

Clouds continue to thicken and increase early Thursday ahead of a few showers Thursday evening. We’ll expect another comfortable day temperature wise with highs near 70°.

Scattered showers are possible Thursday night. While not a washout, the rain does look to be off-and-on at times. Look for lows in the 50s.

Scattered off-and-on showers are in the cards for Friday with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs reach the mid to upper 60s.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.