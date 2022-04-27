Contact Troubleshooters
Former Indiana trooper accused of killing wife, children wins $4.6 million settlement

David Camm leaves the courthouse a free man after his acquittal in 2013.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Various lawsuits against the investigators in David Camm’s case resulted in a $4.6 million settlement for the former ISP trooper who was convicted twice in the deaths of his wife Kim and their two children at their Georgetown home in 2000. Camm was found not guilty in October 2013 after a third trial.

Camm filed a lawsuit against several investigators, alleging that they falsified evidence and relied on the opinion of someone who was highly unqualified.

According to the lawsuit, an ISP photographer who had never been to a fresh blood scene determined that the splatter on Camm’s shirt meant he was present when the shots were fired.

Camm’s attorney, Garry Adams, said in a statement that the settlement will not repay Camm for what he has gone through.

“There is not enough money in the world to compensate David Camm for what he has been through,” Adams said. “However, when you get right up to trial and the opposition is offering millions of dollars to settle any case, you have to listen.”

In 2016, Camm was awarded $450,000 in a settlement from Floyd County in 2016 after suing following his third trial and acquittal three years prior.

This story will be updated.

