Glenmary residents rebuilding 2 weeks after tornado hit neighborhood

One neighbor said he has about $60,000 worth of damage to his house.
By Maira Ansari
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been two weeks since tornadoes ripped through a Glenmary neighborhood. People are still rebuilding and replacing parts of their homes and garages.

John Patterson said damage to his home isn’t as bad as what some of his neighbors went through.

“I was told this was EF-1 with 95 mph winds,” Patterson said.

He said it was frightening two weeks ago when a tornado ripped through his neighborhood.

“I had a piece of someone’s roof that went through the front garage door window,” Patterson said. “The wind, bent my garage door in half.”

Patterson’s getting it fixed now and is grateful for that. Others nearby are also getting some work done.

“We’re cleaning up little by little,” Chris Geisen said. “Neighbors are helping neighbors.”

Geisen said he has about $60,000 worth of damage to his house.

“Windows broken, roof damaged, stuff in the back the deck, I had a grill in the back and I watched it disappear in about two seconds,” Geisen said.

It was a snip of time that neighbors said felt so much longer. While the debris piles up and gets moved away, everyone is just grateful that was was lost can be fixed or replaced.

The National Weather Service in Louisville has confirmed nine tornadoes on April 13 between Jefferson, Spencer and Shelby counties.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

