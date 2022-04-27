How rising interest rates might change how flippers approach housing market

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Flipping a home can net you some big money if you do it right. One house on Lydia Street sold for about $160,000, and after a complete renovation, it’s under contract for about $440,000.

“We’ve got like, one-story homes, and they’ll take the top off and then they’ll make it a two-story, and I guess it doubles the square footage, and they double or triple the price of selling it,” neighbor Jonathan Burton said.

Finishing out the second story was a big part of the hard work that went into the home.

Burton has lived in the Louisville area most of his life, and on Lydia Street for the last three years.

“Now there’s just not enough supply to meet demand, and this is an area that people are finally starting to see a lot of value in,” Burton said.

That’s exactly what realtor Beth Kreakie is seeing too.

She said that’s also having an impact on people looking to turn an outdated house into a payday.

“I actually think it’s not as prevalent right now as it has been, because of the market being so short on inventory,” Kreakie said. “Yeah, I don’t think flippers are getting the deals that they want.”

She said the market usually has about 3,000 active listings. Right now, there are just 1,857.

While she said sellers are very much in control in this market right now, interest rate hikes from the Fed could change things.

“The problem with that is that sellers don’t want to sell, because they all refinanced when everything was at that 2.5 to 3 percent,” Kreakie said. “They’re not going to sell to get an interest rate on something that’s going to be 5.5 percent. So that’s our issue with the housing market.”

The Fed has plans to continue raising interest rates several more times throughout the rest of the year. Many will just have to wait and see if that convinces anyone to stay out of the house flipping game.

