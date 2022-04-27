Indiana man charged after allegedly inviting children to home for sexual activity

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana man has been taken into custody after being investigated for accused online activity luring children into his home for sex acts.

Matthew Betz, 26, has been booked in Jackson County Jail and charged with child solicitation.

According to a probable cause affidavit from the Jackson Circuit Court, the Brownstown Police Department began its investigation on Dec. 31, 2021 after receiving a tip that an individual was soliciting minors for sex on the social media platform “Kik.”

Police were sent communications sent by the individual to victims believed to be under the age of 15. Documents state the victims who had been contacted by the individual were 8-years-old, 14-years-old, and others believed to be under 15-years-old.

The affidavit said police reached out for the user’s IP address, then tracked the IP address through a subpoena to a cable company to a home in Brownstown, Indiana.

Betz’ name was attached to the internet subscription, and an officer interviewed Betz on April 25.

Documents state during the interview, Betz had admitted to communicating to victims believed to be 8 through 14-years-old. Betz said he sent the victims videos of sexual activity and requested for the victims to come to his home “to have sex with him.”

Betz was booked in the Jackson County Jail on April 25 and is awaiting trial.

