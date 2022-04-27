Contact Troubleshooters
ISP to take part in National DEA Drug Take Back Day

(Indiana State Police)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Troopers from the Indiana State Police will be working with the Drug Enforcement Agency this weekend to help people properly dispose of their prescription drugs.

It’s part of the DEA’s 22nd nationwide Prescription Drug Take Back initiative.

Troopers will set up collection sites in each of the ISP post areas so expired, unused, or unwanted prescription drugs can be properly disposed without harming the environment.

The service is free and anonymous. No questions will be asked.

Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will be taken, but needles will not be accepted.

