JCPS students plant trees as part of conservation project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Fischer and Cindi Sullivan joined students at Wilder Elementary Tuesday morning to plant a tree and celebrate the growth of several trees that were planted two years ago around the school.

The dedication is part of the Tree Louisville Project. A diversity of trees on the campus will serve as a learning tool for students.

“That can expose a lot of the students that are here to the incredible diversity of tree species and the natural environment,” Sullivan said. “This campus will be an outdoor laboratory for the study of the art and the science horticulture arboriculture and landscape design.”

The project has added 30 different tree species on Wilder Elementary’s campus.

