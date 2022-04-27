KSP: Man killed in crash with Mack truck in Breckinridge Co.

IRVINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after crashing into a Mack truck in Breckinridge County on Tuesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.

Troopers were called to the crash on US 60 near Irvington around 4:52 a.m. central time, according to a news release.

Early investigation revealed 50-year-old Kevin Tanner, from Garfield, was driving a 2004 Ford heading east on US 60.

Kentucky State Police said for an unknown reason, Tanner drove off the right side of the road and overcorrected back on the road in the path of a 2013 Mack truck heading west on US 60.

Tanner was pronounced dead at the scene by the Breckinridge County Coroner’s Office.

Police said the driver of the Mack truck was sent to the hospital with possible injuries.

KSP was assisted by the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office, Breckinridge County EMS, Irvington Police Department and the Irvington Fire Department in response to the crash.

No other details were provided. KSP is handling the ongoing investigation.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.