Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

LMPD: Condition of 3-year-old struck by vehicle on Southside Drive updated

Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of...
Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Southside Drive and Steedly Drive.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt and Charles Gazaway
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a 3-year-old was hit by a vehicle on Southside Drive on Tuesday night.

Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Southside Drive and Steedly Drive, according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff.

Officers arrived and found a 3-year-old boy who had been hit by a vehicle at the location. During the early part of the investigation, it was believed the incident was a hit-and-run. Ruoff later said the driver eventually returned to the scene .

The boy was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital. He was originally listed in critical condition. As of Wednesday morning, LMPD said his condition is now listed as serious.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is currently handling the investigation. Ruoff said investigators will consult with the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed in the case.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Camm leaves the courthouse a free man after his acquittal in 2013.
Former Indiana trooper accused of killing wife, children wins $4.6 million settlement
UPDATE: I-71 South in Henry Co. to remain closed through evening rush hour
Walt “Santa Walt” Queen spent more than 15 years serving as Santa Claus in the Kentuckiana area.
Santa Walt passes away after life spent spreading joy, forgiveness
800 block of Mulberry Street, Louisville
Police board up run-down Germantown home; neighbors glad to see ‘squatters’ gone

Latest News

Bill Dieruf / Quintez Brown
Quintez Brown searched internet for Bill Dieruf on day of Craig Greenberg office shooting
FILE: KDF Pegasus Parade
Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade returns Sunday
Sen. Rand Paul
Sen. Rand Paul discusses Russian invasion comments, end of travel mask mandate
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer
At $1.3 billion, Mayor Fischer’s last budget proposal is his biggest
An officer stopped a person driving in front of Mary & Elizabeth Hospital on Bluegrass Avenue...
Wanted suspect caught after allegedly shooting at LMPD officer, leading chase