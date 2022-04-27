LMPD: Condition of 3-year-old struck by vehicle on Southside Drive updated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a 3-year-old was hit by a vehicle on Southside Drive on Tuesday night.

Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Southside Drive and Steedly Drive, according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff.

Officers arrived and found a 3-year-old boy who had been hit by a vehicle at the location. During the early part of the investigation, it was believed the incident was a hit-and-run. Ruoff later said the driver eventually returned to the scene .

The boy was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital. He was originally listed in critical condition. As of Wednesday morning, LMPD said his condition is now listed as serious.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is currently handling the investigation. Ruoff said investigators will consult with the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed in the case.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.