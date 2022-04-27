LMPD: 3-year-old child in critical condition after hit-and-run on Southside Drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a 3-year-old was hit by a vehicle on Southside Drive on Tuesday night.

Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Southside Drive and Steedly Drive, according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff.

Officers arrived and found a 3-year-old boy who had been hit by a vehicle at the location. Early investigation revealed the incident was a hit-and-run, Ruoff said.

The boy was sent to Norton Children’s Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is currently handling the investigation.

This story will be updated.

