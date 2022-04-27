Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Man dies after being punched by bouncer outside bar

Sources close to the investigation say they have a person of interest, and he is cooperating. (KYW, SURVEILLANCE VO, CNN)
By KYW Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:33 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - A man put out of a Philadelphia bar for being intoxicated is dead after an altercation with a bouncer outside.

Surveillance video shows the moments before 41-year-old Eric Pope, a Tabu Lounge and Sports Bar customer, is punched in the head by a bouncer. Sources close to the investigation say Pope had been escorted out of the Philadelphia bar for being intoxicated around 1 a.m. April 16.

At some point, Pope appears to approach the back of a white SUV. Immediately after, the bouncer walks up to Pope and punches him.

Pope falls immediately after the punch, hitting his head on the pavement. He remains there for nearly two minutes until the bouncer and another person drag him to the sidewalk.

“When you see the punch and the guy just hits the ground, it was just devastating,” one man said.

Pope was eventually taken to the hospital and put on life support. He died from his injuries Saturday, one week after the incident.

Those familiar with the neighborhood say they’ve had issues with the security staff before and worried something like this would happen.

“The bouncers there, they’re horrible. They intimidate you,” a man said. “That could be anyone’s son. I mean, yeah, he was drunk, but it looked like he was having a good time. He wasn’t being abusive or anything. He was just dancing in the street.”

Sources close to the investigation say they have a person of interest, and he is cooperating.

The owner of Tabu says the bouncer was not an employee of the bar, and management called 911 when they learned what happened. They are cooperating with police in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Camm leaves the courthouse a free man after his acquittal in 2013.
Former Indiana trooper accused of killing wife, children wins $4.6 million settlement
Walt “Santa Walt” Queen spent more than 15 years serving as Santa Claus in the Kentuckiana area.
Santa Walt passes away after life spent spreading joy, forgiveness
UPDATE: I-71 South in Henry Co. to remain closed through evening rush hour
Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of...
LMPD: Condition of 3-year-old struck by vehicle on Southside Drive updated
800 block of Mulberry Street, Louisville
Police board up run-down Germantown home; neighbors glad to see ‘squatters’ gone

Latest News

The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. with the KFC Yum! Center in the foreground.
FORECAST: Increasing clouds today ahead of weekend rain
Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
Ukraine says Russian offensive in east picks up momentum
Grab-N-Go Weather
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday Midday Update April 28th, 2022
Newport cigarettes, a Reynolds American brand, are on display at a Smoker Friendly shop in...
FDA to issue plan banning menthol in cigarettes, cigars
In this May 26, 1946, photo, Ginger Lane, bottom right, and her siblings arrive in New York...
Survivors unite to deliver message on Holocaust remembrance