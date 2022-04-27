Contact Troubleshooters
New board takes office at Kentucky State University

Kentucky State University leaders detailed a dire financial situation on Tuesday in Frankfort, predicting a $23 million cash shortfall in 2022.
Kentucky State University leaders detailed a dire financial situation on Tuesday in Frankfort, predicting a $23 million cash shortfall in 2022.(Kentucky State University)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State University has welcomed its newest members to the Board of Regents.

KSU, one of the nations Historically Black Colleges and Universities, replaced its board because of a bill signed into law last month. Senate President Pro Tempore David P. Givens sponsored the piece of legislation, saying the school’s current Board of Regents was not performing their duties.

A report last year revealed poor management, excessive spending, and a disregard for the school’s budget on the part of the members. Now KSU hopes the new people appointed will help change all that.

“We have gone through some issues as you all know, but the way I look at it, it’s an opportunity for us to build a state of the art HBCU and a state of the art university for the commonwealth as well as for the nation,” said Dr. Aaron Thompson of the Kentucky Council of Postsecondary Education.

Last year, KSU officials announced the school owed around $13 million. That included $3 million in unpaid invoices, $5 in construction bills and predicted they would have a shortfall of $23 million this year.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

