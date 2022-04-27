Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

PHOTOS: Zoo Knoxville welcomes baby chimp on Earth Day

On Earth Day, 37-year-old Binti gave birth to a healthy baby girl.
On Earth Day, 37-year-old Binti gave birth to a healthy baby girl.(Zoo Knoxville via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (CNN) - Zoo Knoxville is welcoming a baby chimpanzee.

On Friday, which happened to be Earth Day, 37-year-old Binti gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

The zoo says Binti had an undisclosed complication, but her caretakers and veterinary team stepped in and she’s now recovering well.

Caption

While Binti gets her strength back, the Great Apes team is caring for the baby around the clock.

A name hasn’t been announced yet.

The zoo said it’s working with 32 other zoos to ensure there is a healthy population of chimpanzees, which are an endangered species.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Camm leaves the courthouse a free man after his acquittal in 2013.
Former Indiana trooper accused of killing wife, children wins $4.6 million settlement
UPDATE: I-71 South in Henry Co. to remain closed through evening rush hour
Walt “Santa Walt” Queen spent more than 15 years serving as Santa Claus in the Kentuckiana area.
Santa Walt passes away after life spent spreading joy, forgiveness
Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of...
LMPD: Condition of 3-year-old struck by vehicle on Southside Drive updated
800 block of Mulberry Street, Louisville
Police board up run-down Germantown home; neighbors glad to see ‘squatters’ gone

Latest News

Bill Dieruf / Quintez Brown
Quintez Brown searched internet for Bill Dieruf on day of Craig Greenberg office shooting
A mother was arrested after Florida police say she was speeding at 91 miles per hour with two...
Mother charged after children found unrestrained in car speeding at 91 mph
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is suing Family Dollar under the Arkansas Deceptive...
Arkansas attorney general announces lawsuit against Family Dollar
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has recently used Twitter to talk about some of his future business...
Elon Musk tweets making Twitter ‘fun,’ hints at buying Coca-Cola to ‘put cocaine back in’
Last Frontier Honor Flight continues after veteran passes away on plane
Last Frontier Honor Flight continues after veteran passes away on plane