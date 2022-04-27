Police board up run-down Germantown home; neighbors glad to see ‘squatters’ gone

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last summer, Brent Drew-Wolak unpacked her things moving into what seemed to be a quiet street in Germantown.

“We’ve hung out in this neighborhood for years and years,” Drew-Wolak said of herself and her roommate. “We were really excited to live here, and then pretty quickly, it just became unsafe.”

Drew-Wolak said she began noticing a lot of unusual traffic in the house next door in the 800 block of Mulberry Street.

She said people were coming and going at all times of day and night, and it was activity she believed was drug-related.

“It was constant,” Drew-Wolak said.

Drew-Wolak said she began to call police when the activity affected her own property: her car.

“I think I’ve had my car broken into at least six times,” Drew-Wolak said.

On Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police served a search warrant on the house in question.

While police didn’t make any arrests, a spokesperson stated that “evidence of criminal conduct was obtained... The city will be securing the location, so no trespassers will be allowed.”

Neighbors said police told them the home will be boarded up.

It’s news that is meaningful for these Mulberry Street residents.

“It’s great for the whole neighborhood,” Kevin Craven said.

Craven has lived on the street for three years.

“To have a house like that, and the drug trafficking, theft and everything else, it was bringing property values down,” Craven said.

Craven said the situation has been festering for months, and he has kept an eye on it, worried for the safety of his neighbors.

“I’ve called police a good ten to 12 times,” Craven said.

He said police told him to continue to call.

“They had to have a lot of citations issued on the house before they could even move on anything,” Craven said.

As for “squatter’s rights,” a term often used in situations like this, under Kentucky law, a “squatter” can only file for ownership of a property after 15 years of continuous occupation.

For Drew-Wolak, police couldn’t have gotten involved at a better time.

“Because it’s my birthday,” Drew-Wolak said on Tuesday. “So I came home and got the best present ever.”

Now Drew-Wolak said her birthday party can be “so much safer.”

“It’s going to be great,” Drew-Wolak said. “Just knowing that our yard, our cars, everything is just a little more secure now is a great feeling.”

A man on the scene spoke with WAVE News Tuesday after police had served the search warrant. The man said he was “staying” at the house.

He said he had been homeless for about a year when a friend invited him to sleep there. He said the numbers fluctuated, but usually about four people were staying in the home at any given time.

Property records, which have not been updated since 2018, indicate the home is owned by a trust.

Craven told WAVE News that the house was left behind by a “very nice older couple” who passed away.

