Students honor late classmate with service project

Middle school students at Saint James Catholic School working on their annual service product...
Middle school students at Saint James Catholic School working on their annual service product to honor Tai Le, a seventh grader who died in a 2018 car accident.(Source: Saint James Catholic School)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Students at Saint James Catholic School in Elizabethtown honored a student who passed away four years ago.

Tai Le was a seventh grader when he died in a 2018 car accident. Since then, his classmates have taken on many projects in his memory.

On this day, they worked to improve the entrance to their Stations of the Cross and rededicated the area in Le’s name.

The projects are all possible through an endowment that Le’s parents made.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

