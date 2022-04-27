Students honor late classmate with service project

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Students at Saint James Catholic School in Elizabethtown honored a student who passed away four years ago.

Tai Le was a seventh grader when he died in a 2018 car accident. Since then, his classmates have taken on many projects in his memory.

On this day, they worked to improve the entrance to their Stations of the Cross and rededicated the area in Le’s name.

The projects are all possible through an endowment that Le’s parents made.

