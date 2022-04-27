Two men killed in South Louisville apartment complex identified by officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The identities of two victims killed in an apartment complex in March have been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Michael Cooks, 19, and Maleke Seviour, 21, died from multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting on March 5, according to the deputy coroner.

Police were called to the 7100 block of Yorktown Terrace, near National Turnpike, on reports of shots fired in the area around 12:15 a.m., LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley previously confirmed.

Officers arrived and found the two men dead at the location.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.