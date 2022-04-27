Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Two men killed in South Louisville apartment complex identified by officials

LMPD
LMPD(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The identities of two victims killed in an apartment complex in March have been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Michael Cooks, 19, and Maleke Seviour, 21, died from multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting on March 5, according to the deputy coroner.

Police were called to the 7100 block of Yorktown Terrace, near National Turnpike, on reports of shots fired in the area around 12:15 a.m., LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley previously confirmed.

Officers arrived and found the two men dead at the location.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of Louisville diver recovered from Ohio River
Auto Center
Man found dead inside Indiana Auto Center; Jeffersonville police investigating
A hamburger made from pure 85% lean ground beef is ready for tasting Thursday, March 15, 2012...
120,000 pounds of beef recalled over E.coli concerns
Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of...
LMPD: Condition of 3-year-old struck by vehicle on Southside Drive updated
Erika Kovalevska, 33, of Jeffersonville, Ind., and Samantha Perez, 42, of Charlestown, Ind. ,...
Women arrested for attempting to squat in unoccupied house

Latest News

With a tap, customers can open the LimitLess Delivery Services app to search, place, and track...
Food delivery app brings ‘limitless’ food options to west Louisville
There are some groups warning that the Kentucky Derby does not only bring race fans and money...
Advocates warn about human trafficking during Derby season
The new 12,000 square foot Churchill Downs Paddock area will give guests a greater view of the...
$200 million Churchill Downs Paddock redesign to be ready by Derby 150
A 19-year-old man shot in the Parkland neighborhood later died due to his injuries in the...
19-year-old shot in Parkland neighborhood dies in hospital
The exhibit, titled "This is the Kentucky Derby!," was unveiled Wednesday.
Kentucky Derby Museum unveils newest exhibit celebrating culture, history and defending champion