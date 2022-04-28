1 of 2 victims in Monday night shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities have released the name of one of two men killed in a double shooting in the Bon Air neighborhood.

The death of Zack Smith, 30, of Louisville, has been ruled as a homicide, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The shootings were reported around 8 p.m., April 25 in the 3600 block of Kelly Way. Louisville Metro police found the bodies of Smith and another man whose identity has not been released inside a home.

LMPD has not released details about the shooting, but no arrests have been announced and investigators believe all involved persons involved are accounted for.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.