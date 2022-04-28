Contact Troubleshooters
At $1.3 billion, Mayor Fischer’s last budget proposal is his biggest

Louisville Metro Council will have the final say over Fischer’s proposal.
By David Mattingly
Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer delivered his 12th and final annual budget address to Metro Council members Thursday afternoon.

It is also his largest.

Fischer described the budget to reporters during a Thursday morning briefing as “a healthy budget, biggest budget that we’ve ever had, with strong capital projects coming to improve the city.” The $1.3 billion in proposed expenditures for the 2022-23 fiscal year is an increase over the previous $1.1 billion budget.

The biggest line item is public safety.

“What’s important is this budget really puts together a comprehensive approach toward public safety,” Fischer said. “So it’s not just law-enforcement, it’s the non-law-enforcement aspect intervention, prevention, community center programs, education. So that’s about another $40 or $50 million in this budget.”

Fischer said his budget plan also include:

  • An increase the LMPD budget from the current $185.3 million to $210.5 million, with money for recruiting new officers and building a new training facility somewhere in the city;
  • $3.7 million for security and surveillance upgrades at the Metro jail
  • $10 million for affordable housing;
  • $5 million toward a Louisville Zoo expansion;
  • $24.7 million to Louisville Metro Public health - nearly a $4 million dollar increase

Fischer said the expenditures are made possible in part by the influx of $650 million in federal COVID and economic relief funding. That money will run out in the years after Fischer leaves.

“We’re planning ahead for the eventual elimination or removal of those funds,” Fischer said. “But it will require some decisions by the next mayor and the next council to deal with.”

Louisville Metro Council will have the final say over Fischer’s proposal.

The new fiscal year begins in July.

