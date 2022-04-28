19-year-old shot in Parkland neighborhood dies in hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 19-year-old man shot in the Parkland neighborhood later died due to his injuries in the hospital, the Jefferson County Coroner confirmed.

Denim Miller, from Louisville, died after being shot on Catalpa Street in Parkland on April 21, according to the deputy coroner.

Louisville Metro Police was sent to the 1400 block of Catalpa Street, between Woodland and Southern Avenue, around 11 a.m., according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff.

Police initially reported the victim, later identified as Miller, was taken to University Hospital for treatment and was expected to survive.

Miller died overnight at the hospital, according to the coroner’s report.

LMPD said no suspects were in custody at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or to use the online crime tip portal.

