$200 million Churchill Downs Paddock redesign to be ready by Derby 150

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A redesigned Paddock area at Churchill Downs is planned to help improve the flow and congestion of guests with a stellar price tag.

Approximately $185 million to $200 million will be spent on rebuilding the Paddock in time for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby in May 2024.

Unlike the current 5,000 square feet of guest space, the new 12,000 square foot design will give guests a greater view of the famous Twin Spires, simplify the flow of visitors, and upgrade the existing audio/visual technology, while providing hundreds of club rooms to be reserved for unique, intimate events and behind-the-scenes tours.

The renovated Paddock will feature more than 3,600 reserved seats and 3,250 standing-room-only tickets, dining tables, cocktail service, and reserved viewing areas.

Premium club seating options will include dining tables, rail boxes, custom Chef’s tables, cocktail service, reserved racetrack viewing areas and access to private amenities along with unprecedented Paddock views. (Churchill Downs)

“This is one of the most significant construction projects in the history of Churchill Downs Racetrack because it significantly impacts what we consider to be the heart of the property,” Bill Carstanjen, the CEO of Churchill Downs, Inc., said. “We took great care to ensure this is designed in a way that would transform Churchill Downs while enhancing our ability to deliver on what our fans hope for and expect from us for generations to come.”

Construction on the Paddock Project will begin following Churchill Downs’ 2022 Spring Meet.

