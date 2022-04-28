All lanes closed on I-71 South in Henry Co. due to fiery multi-vehicle accident

PENDLETON, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic is backed up on I-71 in Henry County on reports of a fiery multi-vehicle accident, according to TRIMARC.

TRIMARC reports the accident happened around 10:30 p.m. on I-71 South at mile marker 26.5, near Pendleton.

No other details are currently available, but TRIMARC officials said drivers should expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.

This story will be updated.

