All lanes closed on I-71 South in Henry Co. due to fiery multi-vehicle accident

Traffic is backed up on I-71 in Henry County on reports of a fiery multi-vehicle accident.
Traffic is backed up on I-71 in Henry County on reports of a fiery multi-vehicle accident.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PENDLETON, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic is backed up on I-71 in Henry County on reports of a fiery multi-vehicle accident, according to TRIMARC.

TRIMARC reports the accident happened around 10:30 p.m. on I-71 South at mile marker 26.5, near Pendleton.

No other details are currently available, but TRIMARC officials said drivers should expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.

This story will be updated.

