Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Arkansas attorney general announces lawsuit against Family Dollar

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is suing Family Dollar under the Arkansas Deceptive...
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is suing Family Dollar under the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practice Act.(Family Dollar via MGN)
By KAIT staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a new lawsuit Thursday against Family Dollar over practices that allegedly put customers in danger.

In the suit, Rutledge claims the retailer used “reckless” and “deceptive” measures to sell products to Arkansas consumers that were potentially hazardous or contaminated.

Many of the allegations concern Family Dollar’s distribution center in West Memphis, which was temporarily shut down this year after repeated violations discovered by the Arkansas Department of Health.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning over the conditions in the center, which included living and dead rodents, along with rodent waste, and dead birds and bird droppings, which they said could have contaminated the products.

The warning led to over 400 stores closing in six states: Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.

Rutledge is suing the company under the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practice Act (ADTPA), claiming Family Dollar was still making a profit when the West Memphis facility failed to notice the inspections.

“In many rural communities in Arkansas, families rely on discount stores like Family Dollar for essential products such as food, medicine, or pet food,” Rutledge said. “Family Dollar has had knowledge of this dangerous and massive rodent infestation for over two years, yet they continued to sell and profit from potentially contaminated goods.”

Rutledge is asking for several penalties against Family Dollar, including $10,000 fines for each violation of the ADTPA and a possible suspension of the company’s business license to operate in Arkansas.

There have already been multiple lawsuits filed against Family Dollar over its practices, including one in Virginia where the company is headquartered.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-71 South in Henry Co. reopens after 3-vehicle crash involving tanker truck, semi
The suspect, 21-year-old Chandler Hines, is facing charges of attempted murder of a police...
Wanted suspect caught after allegedly shooting at LMPD officer, leading chase
David Camm leaves the courthouse a free man after his acquittal in 2013.
Former Indiana trooper accused of killing wife, children wins $4.6 million settlement
Bill Dieruf / Quintez Brown
Quintez Brown searched internet for Bill Dieruf on day of Craig Greenberg office shooting
Callie Witt
Rider dead after being thrown from horse at Keeneland

Latest News

(R) - Mike Sodrel, (R) - Erin Houchin
What sets two Republican frontrunners for Indiana’s 9th congressional district apart
WAVE News - Friday evening, April 29, 2022
WAVE News - Friday evening, April 29, 2022
FILE - Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Nov. 5, 2021. The...
Astroworld movie set for release despite lawyers’ concerns
Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger testifies on his own behalf during day three of his...
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern