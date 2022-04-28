Contact Troubleshooters
Beshear clears way for cannabis research center to open at UK

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear has cleared the way for a cannabis research center to open in Kentucky.

The bill authorizes the research center at the University of Kentucky. Lawmakers approved the measure on the final day of their legislative session earlier this month.

Beshear’s review of the bill came as he considers possible executive action to singlehandedly legalize medical marijuana.

In his review, Beshear preserved the bill’s language creating the center.

He said Tuesday that he used his line-item veto authority to broaden the center’s work and allow more leeway in picking an oversight board.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

