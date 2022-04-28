Contact Troubleshooters
Challenge to strike down Marsy’s Law in Kentucky tossed out

Lady Justice holds the scales of justice, symbolizing fairness in the judicial process.
Lady Justice holds the scales of justice, symbolizing fairness in the judicial process.(Pixabay)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A recent legal challenge against Marsy’s Law in Kentucky has been dismissed.

Victims of crimes have rights under the law, such as being advised of any hearings for a suspect and being able to testify at any hearing, such as a plea, release, or sentencing hearing.

Opponents of Marsy’s Law claim that the law itself is unjust to defendants and makes their case more difficult. A group of criminal defense attorneys contested the issue once more, claiming that lawmakers did not follow the proper procedures to get the law’s passage on the ballot.

The Kentucky Supreme Court dismissed the measure on Thursday. They allege that the group’s claims “lacked constitutional standing.”

Marsy’s Law was initially overturned by the Kentucky Supreme Court after it was passed.

The constitutional amendment was approved by voters in 2019 and 2020.

