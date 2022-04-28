City hosts ribbon cutting event for affordable housing complex outside Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The newest development offering affordable housing in the Louisville Metro will soon be open to the public.

On Wednesday, a ribbon cutting event was organized for Donerail Run, a 312-unit complex offering housing for residents earning up to 80 percent of the area median income.

The name was inspired by 1913 Kentucky Derby winner Donerail, ridden by Roscoe Goose, who lived near the Jeffersontown area, according to a release.

LDG Development, the team who took on the project, said it wanted to help provide more affordable housing units in the community over the next 10 years.

Located on 4305 Donerail Run, off of Taylorsville Road east of Blankenbaker Lane, the complex offers one to three bedroom units with several amenities including upgraded flooring, granite countertops and spacious floor plans.

”We have a beautiful clubhouse, pool, fitness center, computer center,” Chris Dischinger, LDG Development co-founder and principal said. “When you come here to the Donerail, even though we’re an affordable housing community, it looks exactly the same as if it was a market rate property. We believe that our residents deserve the same quality of housing and amenities as anybody else.”

The Donerail Run development is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

