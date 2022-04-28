Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

FORECAST: Increasing clouds today ahead of weekend rain

WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson has your forecast update.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Shower and storm chances increase heading into the weekend
  • Multiple waves of rain are possible next week
  • Warm temperatures continue for Derby Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds steadily stream in through the rest of today. With filtered sunshine, high temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and 70s this afternoon.

Tonight will be cloudy with a chance of some spotty showers. Temperatures fall into the 40s and low 50s overnight.

Friday will be cloudy with scattered showers. Temperatures max out in the 60s in between the rounds of rain.

Conditions remain cloudy Friday night with occasional rain showers still in the forecast. Expect lows in the 50s.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday, especially during the afternoon and evening. Some of Saturday’s thunderstorms may be on the strong side.

We’ll watch for additional showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, mainly early in the day. Repeated rounds of rain are possible through a good chunk of next week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday Midday Update April 28th, 2022

Most Read

David Camm leaves the courthouse a free man after his acquittal in 2013.
Former Indiana trooper accused of killing wife, children wins $4.6 million settlement
Walt “Santa Walt” Queen spent more than 15 years serving as Santa Claus in the Kentuckiana area.
Santa Walt passes away after life spent spreading joy, forgiveness
UPDATE: I-71 South in Henry Co. to remain closed through evening rush hour
Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of...
LMPD: Condition of 3-year-old struck by vehicle on Southside Drive updated
800 block of Mulberry Street, Louisville
Police board up run-down Germantown home; neighbors glad to see ‘squatters’ gone