FORECAST: Increasing clouds today ahead of weekend rain

Shower and storm chances increase heading into the weekend

Multiple waves of rain are possible next week

Warm temperatures continue for Derby Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds steadily stream in through the rest of today. With filtered sunshine, high temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and 70s this afternoon.

Tonight will be cloudy with a chance of some spotty showers. Temperatures fall into the 40s and low 50s overnight.

Friday will be cloudy with scattered showers. Temperatures max out in the 60s in between the rounds of rain.

Conditions remain cloudy Friday night with occasional rain showers still in the forecast. Expect lows in the 50s.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday, especially during the afternoon and evening. Some of Saturday’s thunderstorms may be on the strong side.

We’ll watch for additional showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, mainly early in the day. Repeated rounds of rain are possible through a good chunk of next week.

