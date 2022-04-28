Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Garth Brooks adding 2nd Cincinnati concert date

Garth Brooks talked to WAVE about adding an extra concert date in Cincinnati at Paul Brown...
Garth Brooks talked to WAVE about adding an extra concert date in Cincinnati at Paul Brown Stadium.(WAVE)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heads up, Garth Brooks fans! The country music legend will be performing up the road in Cincinnati for a second night at Paul Brown Stadium.

Brooks’ new opening night in Cincinnati is Friday, May 13 at 7:00 p.m., and the second concert is Saturday, May 14 at the same time.

This will be Brooks’ first visit to the Bengals’ stadium, as well as the only Stadium Tour stop in Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

Brooks had to cancel a previous concert due to the pandemic, and he told WAVE News on Thursday that he wanted to spend more time with fans. There will be only lower bowl seats offered for the two concerts in Paul Brown, meaning that every seat will be in excellent view of the stage.

“We are there Friday night anyway, let’s open it up, I don’t care if 500 people take me up on it,” Brooks said. “But, I will know this - there will not be anything on socials that says I couldn’t get a good seat for this one. So, I hope everyone will be taken care of that took care of me.”

Tickets for the additional show go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-71 South in Henry Co. reopens after 3-vehicle crash involving tanker truck, semi
The suspect, 21-year-old Chandler Hines, is facing charges of attempted murder of a police...
Wanted suspect caught after allegedly shooting at LMPD officer, leading chase
Callie Witt
Rider dead after being thrown from horse at Keeneland
David Camm leaves the courthouse a free man after his acquittal in 2013.
Former Indiana trooper accused of killing wife, children wins $4.6 million settlement
Bill Dieruf / Quintez Brown
Quintez Brown searched internet for Bill Dieruf on day of Craig Greenberg office shooting

Latest News

“Loving Louisville” is what all the floats in the parade will be representing.
KDF Pegasus Parade preparations underway
Rain or shine the parade will go on, and groups are putting the finishing touches on their...
KDF Pegasus Parade preps underway
The marathon begins at 7:00 a.m. on April 30.
Runners gear up for KDF miniMarathon and Marathon
There are roughly 6,000 babies or small children in need of diapers across Louisville and...
Louisville diaper bank wraps up month of giving, but they’re not done
Kentucky Kingdom is ready to welcome guests back for summer fun starting on Saturday.
Kentucky Kingdom opens Saturday for extended 2022 season