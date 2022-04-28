Garth Brooks adding 2nd Cincinnati concert date

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heads up, Garth Brooks fans! The country music legend will be performing up the road in Cincinnati for a second night at Paul Brown Stadium.

Brooks’ new opening night in Cincinnati is Friday, May 13 at 7:00 p.m., and the second concert is Saturday, May 14 at the same time.

This will be Brooks’ first visit to the Bengals’ stadium, as well as the only Stadium Tour stop in Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

Brooks had to cancel a previous concert due to the pandemic, and he told WAVE News on Thursday that he wanted to spend more time with fans. There will be only lower bowl seats offered for the two concerts in Paul Brown, meaning that every seat will be in excellent view of the stage.

“We are there Friday night anyway, let’s open it up, I don’t care if 500 people take me up on it,” Brooks said. “But, I will know this - there will not be anything on socials that says I couldn’t get a good seat for this one. So, I hope everyone will be taken care of that took care of me.”

Tickets for the additional show go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

