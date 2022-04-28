Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Heaven Hill expanding with return of whiskey distillery in Bardstown

Rendering of the new $135 million Heaven Hill distillery scheduled to be built in Bardstown.
Rendering of the new $135 million Heaven Hill distillery scheduled to be built in Bardstown.(Heaven Hill Distillery)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Heaven Hill announced its distillery return to Bardstown with a new multi-million dollar facility scheduled to open by 2024.

The Kentucky-based company said it will build a new American Whiskey distillery in Bardstown to meet increased global demand and to deepen its bourbon roots, according to a release.

Heaven Hill said the new distillery marks a return to Nelson County after a 1996 fire burned down the company’s onsite facility, seven rickhouses and nearly 100,000 barrels of whiskey.

After the fire, Heaven Hill moved distilling to Louisville at its Bernheim Distillery, the company said. However, bottling, whiskey aging and other functions continued in Bardstown.

“The people of Bardstown have helped us create and build our brands over all these many years, so it’s a special homecoming to bring distilling back to this community,” Max Shapira, President of Heaven Hill said in a release. “Our new distillery will honor our long-time Bardstown roots while applying state-of-the-art equipment and processes to produce the highest quality American Whiskey and build upon our meaningful partnership with Bardstown and the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”

The $135 million distillery will be built on a vacant 61-acre site at 1015 Old Bloomfield Pike, off of KY 245, Heaven Hill confirmed. The construction is scheduled to begin in Spring 2022 and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of Louisville diver recovered from Ohio River
Auto Center
Man found dead inside Indiana Auto Center; Jeffersonville police investigating
A hamburger made from pure 85% lean ground beef is ready for tasting Thursday, March 15, 2012...
120,000 pounds of beef recalled over E.coli concerns
Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of...
LMPD: Condition of 3-year-old struck by vehicle on Southside Drive updated
Erika Kovalevska, 33, of Jeffersonville, Ind., and Samantha Perez, 42, of Charlestown, Ind. ,...
Women arrested for attempting to squat in unoccupied house

Latest News

With a tap, customers can open the LimitLess Delivery Services app to search, place, and track...
Food delivery app brings ‘limitless’ food options to west Louisville
With a tap, customers can open the LimitLess Delivery Services app to search, place, and track...
Food delivery app brings ‘limitless’ food options to west Louisville
Lou Lou Food and Drink is bringing an Oaks Day favorite back.
Kegs and Eggs returns for Oaks Day brunch
Duke Energy added a new wave of renewables in 2021. Also, adults in the U.S. want more personal...
Your Money: Financial education, Renewable energy growth, Chipotle staffing, Chess is most popular