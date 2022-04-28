I-71 South in Henry Co. reopens after 3-vehicle crash involving tanker truck, semi

PENDLETON, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly 24 hours after a fiery multi-vehicle accident on Wednesday night, Kentucky State Police confirmed Interstate 71 South has reopened to traffic.

The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, south of Pendleton near the 26 mile marker, according to Kentucky State Police.

Early investigation revealed a tanker truck was stopped on I-71 South in the left lane due to traffic conditions, KSP said in a release. A red Ford car was driving south behind the tanker truck and attempted to stop.

Police said a semi truck also heading south struck the red car, causing it to drive off the roadway. The semi then continued south and struck the tanker truck, causing both vehicles to catch on fire.

The occupants of the red car were taken to the hospital for possible injuries. No information was provided on the drivers of the tanker truck or the semi.

The crash originally closed all lanes of traffic, but northbound traffic was resumed overnight. Officials had I-71 South between exit 28 and 22 closed until around 9 p.m. Thursday night.

