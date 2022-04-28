Indiana-based Milk Bank sees rise in breast milk donor demand

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The breast milk bank industry is booming.

One local bank said they have seen a 40 percent increase in donor demand since 2019 and a 30 percent increase in donors.

”We have seen an uptick in the use of donor milk,” Streit said.

Jenna Streit, advancement director at Milk Bank, said the nonprofit has seen an uptick in use of donor milk.

The Milk Bank was founded in 2005 as the Indiana Mothers’ Milk Bank.

“At the time, one of 10 milk banks across the country,” Streit said. “Now we have 31 milk banks in North America.”

Streit said babies who have access to healthy breast milk are shown to have a lower risk of Necrotizing enterocolitis, or NEC, which is where the intestines become infected. They also have a lower risk and infant mortality.

”If you have never heard of milk donation, it can seem a little strange at first,” Streit said. “But there are so many protocols to ensure that donor milk from the Milk Bank, or from any nonprofit milk bank is really safe.”

With the goal of beneficial nourishment, more doctors are implementing donor milk in their patient care.

Erin Jackel said she gave both her boys donor milk.

”One has just turned five, and my youngest just turned 15 months now,” Jackel said. ”I was in surgery with my first. I had complications shortly after his birth.”

Separated from her son after surgery, doctors gave Jackel donor milk until she was back on her feet.

The process to ensure safety starts with the donor milk being defrosted, then analyzed and then pasteurized.

“We actually mix it with donor milk from three to five donor moms,” Streit said. “Really creating super powerful antibodies, supercharged milk for babies.”

“To have that as an option and to have him receive breast milk, it was just something I didn’t have to worry about,” Jackel said.

When she had an oversupply of milk, Jackel said her decision to give back was simple.

”The process of actually signing up and getting approved was really easy,” Jackel said. “I definitely wanted to take advantage of that and repay that gift that we received for my oldest son.”

Streit said interested donors can apply on their website for a prescreening, then provide their medical history, consent for donation and take a blood test. They can be approved in a week.

The Milk Bank has 12 locations across Kentucky. Donors can ship their milk to Milk Bank at no charge and pump in the privacy of their homes.

To donate and for more information on Milk Bank locations, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.