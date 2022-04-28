Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS holds mindfulness fair for students

Students at Doss High School got to blow off some steam built up during the pandemic.
Students at Doss High School got to blow off some steam built up during the pandemic.(WAVE News)
By Nash Kober
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students at Doss High School got to blow off some steam built up during the pandemic.

On Thursday the school held a mindfulness fair for students and staff.

They got to hang around with therapy dogs, learn how to use punching bags, make art, dance, and much more all to relieve stress.

“A lot of needs are heightened for my students right now,” said Doss’s mental health practitioner Kyonia Dow. “I will say the need has increased and for my staff, especially for my staff because they’re having to deal with home and life and work all at the same time while experiencing death, trauma, grief, anxiety, depression so it’s very much so time right now.”

Students from the school’s health academy even took their peers’ blood pressure.

