JCPS hosts final planned public meeting about new school assignment plan

Parents got their last chance to ask district leaders questions about the plan in-person Wednesday.
By Josh Ninke
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS has finished its scheduled public meetings about the district’s School Choice Proposal.

The idea is to give students more equal opportunity to attend some of the most sought-after schools.

On Monday, the district made a few changes based on feedback in the Highlands area impacting Atherton, Waggener, Ballard, Fern Creek, and Jeffersontown high schools.

JCPS adjusted the boundaries so students going to the five affected middle schools can go to the same high schools.

None of the parents who came out to the meeting wanted to speak on camera, but several were against those changes.

Some said it would disrupt three generations of students attending Waggener.

“It’s a massive change, so I think that’s usually the biggest fear,” Superintendent Marty Pollio said. “The most feedback we’ve gotten is how that might impact an individual family.”

He also said the district is not done listening to feedback.

“It’s the last scheduled one for now,” Pollio said. “We’re looking at a couple other options to listen to parents in West Louisville to give that one more opportunity.”

